Homicide detectives investigate shooting in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. – A shooting in Valley Center involving a deputy was under investigation Wednesday, authorities said.

At least one sheriff's deputy has shot a suspect with a non-lethal compliance device -- possibly a beanbag or rubber-bullet gun -- in the 29000 block of Lilac Road, near Hideaway Lake Road in Valley Center, a dispatcher says.

Medics have taken the unidentified suspect to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido. Details on what led to the confrontation are not immediately available.

The deputy was not injured in the shooting, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Detective Ken Nelson.

Investigators were also seen at a market located at 28,900 block of Lilac Road about a mile away from the scene of the shooting around the same time.

