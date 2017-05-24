FOX 5 Lady Antebellum Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
- HOW TO ENTER: Watch the FOX 5 News at Ten on May 24 in the 10:00 p.m. hour. The 5th caller to get through at the phone number shown on screen is the winner.
- Odds of winning depend on the number of calls received. Sponsor’s decisions are final. Prizes must be picked up at the concert, June 4 at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.
- THE PRIZE: One winner will receive 4 seat VIP box + VIP parking and VIP lounge access for Lady Antebellum on 6/4 at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista. Prize is valued at $1,000.00 Sponsor will not award alternate prize or value of tickets. All expenses not specified herein are the responsibility of the prize winner.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS.
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, Inc (FOX 5), Tribune Media, Live Nation, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- Winners who have won any prize from FOX 5 within the last 10 days before the sweepstakes period begins are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to FOX 5 and its agents and licensees, to use the winner’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes.
- Release Station and Sponsor of Liability: By entering, contestants agree to release FOX 5 from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the prize.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or at http://www.fox5sandiego.com
- WINNERS LIST: For a winner list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Lady Antebellum Ticket Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111. Requests must be received by Friday, August 30, 2017. Winners’ names will not be posted on website.
- SPONSOR: FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111