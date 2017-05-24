Chick-fil-A offers free food for military on Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — Ten Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego County are expecting to give away about 10,000 Chick-fil-A sandwiches on Wednesday, May 24, as part of their annual Military Appreciation Night.

Between 4 and 7 p.m., any active duty member of the military or retired veteran with a military ID or proof of service, along with their immediate family members, will receive their choice of a free entrée.

Choices include the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Sandwich, eight-count Nuggets or three-count Chick-n-Strips. The offer is valid for dine-in customers only.

“As a military community, we’re looking forward to this opportunity to honor all who are serving or have honorably served in the simplest way we know how — with great food,” said Matt Hughes, Chick-fil-A franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Sports Arena in San Diego. “It’s a remarkable event and our privilege to extend our gratitude and recognize our armed services heroes who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego County are located in Chula Vista, Encinitas, Oceanside, San Marcos, Santee, Escondido and in San Diego on Sports Arena Blvd., Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa, Carmel Mountain Road in Carmel Mountain Ranch and Camino del Sur in 4S Ranch.

The event began in San Diego in 2008, when there were four Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego County.

In 2016, Chick-fil-A gave away nearly 8,000 free entrees to military families for Military Appreciation Night.