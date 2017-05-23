× Arrest made in stabbing deaths of 2 homeless men

SAN DIEGO — A transient was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing two other homeless men last week at an Otay Mesa strip mall.

San Diego police arrested Ricardo Valles, 52, about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Beyer Way and Palm Avenue, a short distance from the site of the slayings, homicide Lt. Mike Holden said.

A patrol officer spotted the bodies of Curtis Murray, 56, and 61-year old Albert Stringer in front of a video-game store at Palm Plaza, 3350 Palm Ave., about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. Both had suffered numerous stab wounds to their chests.

The victims and the suspect all lived on the streets in the area, according to police. It was unclear if Murray and Stringer, who were friends, knew Valles, the lieutenant said.

Holden declined to disclose a suspected motive for the slayings or reveal what led investigators to identify Valles as the alleged killer.

The suspect was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

32.583832 -117.061988