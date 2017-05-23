San Diegans urged to prepare now for fire season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – As this year's bumper crop of grass and brush begins drying out, San Diegans are being urged to prepare for a dangerous fire season.

READY, SET, GO! Create Your Own Wildfire Action Plan

Preparing defensible space around your home is the single most important thing you can do to prepare for the long, hot summer, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Deputy Chief Doug Perry.

"If you can give yourself distance, you give yourself a better chance to save your house and your family," Perry said.

Because of all the rain this winter, there is an abundance of natural fuel in urban canyons and in the open spaces surrounding many San Diego neighborhoods, Perry said. As the grass and brush dry out, the danger of rapidly spreading wildfires increases, he said.

"You're going to see the potential for some large fires this year and easy starts. That's what has us concerned," he said.

A zone defense is the best approach to creating a defensible space around your residence, Perry said. If you live next to natural vegetation, try to provide firefighters with 100 feet of defensible space around you home. Zone 1, which should extend at least 35 feet from your home, should be well-irrigated and be mostly low-growing plants. Zone 2 extends out to 100 feet. Create a buffer zone by removing weeds and brush and thinning vegetation.

Whether or not you need to create a defensible space, you need to be ready to evacuate your family and pets in a fire emergency. The fire departments Ready, Set, Go! guide can help you prepare your personal evacuation plan.