North County chiropractor accused of groping 7 patients

SAN DIEGO – A San Marcos chiropractor faces additional charges as six more people accused him of groping them during treatments, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

John Charles Michals was arrested on April 25 and charged with sexual battery of a female patient.

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department detective discovered another patient had filed a similar complaint in 2015. Then, a third patient came forward shortly after Michal’s arrest.

Detectives alerted the public of Michal’s alleged crime and since then four additional alleged victims contacted investigators.

Michael’s bail was increased to $70,000 and his license was restricted pending resolution of the case, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Michals practices at The North County Health Services Department and Michals Family Chiropractic at 100 East San Marcos Blvd. North County Health Services released a statement explaining Michals no longer works there and they are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigations.

Further details have not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 760-510-5200.

