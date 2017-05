× NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

ORLANDO – NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy died Tuesday in his Orlando home, according to NFL.

Orlando Police Department announced Kennedy’s death on Twitter. Their message stated, “Nothing suspicious to report. OPD conducting investigation into his unattended passing.”

OPD can confirm the passing of Cortez Kennedy today. Nothing suspicious to report. OPD conducting investigation into his unattended passing pic.twitter.com/0oMUim8lpw — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 23, 2017

The eight-time NFL Pro Bowler played 11 seasons for the Seattle Seahawks beginning in 1990. Kennedy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Kennedy was 48.