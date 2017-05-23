Massive landslide buries portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Big Sur

BIG SUR, Calif. – New video shows the result of a massive landslide along the coast of California that buried a portion of Pacific Coast Highway.

The video provided by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office shows the devastating landslide that occurred on Saturday.

“MCSO airplane Idaho 90 was up in the air to put eyes on the recent landslide at Mud Creek in Big Sur. The slide went from bad to worse over the weekend and the video will give you a glimpse at the undertaking needed to open the road again. There are several trucks parked on the highway south of the slide for reference,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Mud Creek is on Highway 1, 8 miles north of the Monterey/San Luis Obispo county line, about 10 miles north of Ragged Point or 25 miles north of San Simeon (Hearst Castle). It is located at PM 8 on Highway 1.”

Millions of tons of rock and debris slid and covered 1/3 mile of roadway, according to Caltrans Monday.

“Mother Nature hard at work,” Caltrans District 5 tweeted Monday.

The slide is just the latest challenge for Caltrans crews along the Central Coast, where the wettest winter in decades has led to a bridge failure and partial collapse of a section of heavily traveled Highway 17, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Existing slide at Mud Creek SR1 now a MUCH larger slide, changing profile of CA's coastline! Photo: John Madonna @MalcolmXdough @CaltransD5 pic.twitter.com/jMDGBkaey1 — Tamie McGowen (@Tamie_McGowen) May 22, 2017