Former James Bond star, Roger Moore, dies at 89

Former James Bond star, Sir Roger Moore, has died from cancer, according to the BBC.

He was 89 years old.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

