Driver hurt, passenger walks away after car smashes into tree

SAN DIEGO – A young woman was seriously hurt in a crash that demolished her car early Tuesday, but her passenger walked away unharmed.

The single-car crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of El Camino Real in Carmel Valley.

The 23-year-old woman was driving southbound when her sedan flipped after smashing into a tree in the center divider. The female passenger was able to climb out of the wreck on her own, but the driver was trapped inside the crumpled passenger compartment.

Rescuers were able to get the driver out of the car. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured left femur and a broken right ankle. Police said she would be tested for possible intoxication.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.