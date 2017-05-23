× Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO — A domestic violence suspect was arrested at a home in North Park Tuesday following a SWAT standoff.

San Diego police were sent to a residence on Louisiana Street near Polk Avenue to investigate a report of domestic violence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, but the victim was gone by the time officers arrived, San Diego police Sgt. Tom Sullivan said. Police later found her suffering from minor head injuries.

Officers summoned a SWAT team upon learning the suspect had weapons registered to him. SWAT personnel were summoned around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

The suspect, Jeffrey Thomas Drum, 47, was arrested early Tuesday morning and then booked into jail on suspicion of domestic violence and exhibiting a firearm, according to police and jail records.

A shotgun and a handgun were found in the residence, Sullivan said.