Cal Fire gains upper hand on Gate Fire near Dulzura

DULZURA – Firefighters battling the Gate Fire northwest of Dulzura hope to have it fully contained by midmorning Tuesday.

At last update, the blaze had blackened 2,056 open acres in the county’s southern reaches and was 95 percent surrounded. All evacuations ordered since the fire erupted late Saturday morning near state Route 94 and Otay Truck Trail have been canceled and road closures along state Route 94 have been lifted, according to Cal Fire.

No structural damage has been reported and the only known injury related to the fire occurred when a car struck a Chula Vista police officer directing traffic near the outskirts of the blaze. Police said the officer suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A criminal investigation into the origin of the fire was launched after a video surfaced on Instagram over the weekend that seemingly showed a group of people starting it and then fleeing. The person who posted the images is cooperating with officials, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

The Gate Fire was so named for its proximity to a landmark pink gate in the area.