Student reports attempted abduction at Southwestern College

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Police were investigating an attempted abduction at Southwestern College Tuesday.

A student told Chula Vista police that a man wearing an orange construction vest and driving a pickup truck attempted to abduct her as she walked on the campus near the H Street entrance. It happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

She was able to escape the driver and called campus police.

The man sped away from campus heading eastbound on H Street, police said. He was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a trimmed beard and mustache.

Campus police were working with CVPD to investigate the incident.