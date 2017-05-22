Music classes and donations in question

CHULA VISTA–Upset and vocal about it. Some parents in Chula Vista are nervous their children’s music programs could be at risk and their donated dollars, lost.

An estimated 50 parents and students waited out the door for a school board meeting at Sweetwater Union High School District in Chula Vista. They came in support of their children’s music programs and Keith Ballard, Southwest Middle School’s music teacher.

“We’ve seen inadequate funding available so the teacher has funded some of the events out of his own pocket and we have also provided parent donations that are always unsolicited,” said concerned parent Laura Arana.

And there in lies the problem. Ballard collects about $10,000 a year in parent donations for instruments and an assistant music teacher.

“We’ve been doing it through voluntary parent donations, no more, no less,” said Keith Ballard.

Ballard said his principal told him Friday those donations are illegal. He said he was told the school didn’t know about the donations going on for years and he must stop immediately.

“They know how we’ve been doing fundraising all along with the principal at the meetings,” Ballard added.

That principal wasn’t at Monday night’s meeting and the district wouldn’t speak directly about the case.

“It’s obviously legal for folks to donate. We couldn’t do what we do without the generous support of community members …but I can’t get into specifics because there is a personnel matter involved,” said director of communications Manny

Unlike some districts that have cut music all together, Ballard said Sweetwater has given him a budget, it’s just never been enough. No formal decision was made at Monday night’s meeting.

This is a developing story. Check for updates