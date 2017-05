SAN DIEGO — An investigation was underway Monday into a stabbing in Balboa Park that left a man severely wounded.

The 60-year-old victim was believed to have been stabbed in the neck in an area off the 2100 block of Park Boulevard around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, he said.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.