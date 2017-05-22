Jury selection begins in Bill Cosby’s assault trial

PITTSBURGH — Comedian Bill Cosby was in a Pittsburgh courtroom Monday as jury selection began in his sexual assault trial.

The actor, 79, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault of a Temple University employee in his home in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Opening statements will begin June 5 in Monroe County, near Philadelphia.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of misconduct, many alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted them.

Cosby told CNN host Michael Smerconish last week he does not plan to testify in his own defense.

The judge in February granted a defense request that jurors come from another county but denied a request to move the trial.

Cosby did not speak as he entered court Monday. He wore sunglasses, carried a cane, and held a man by the arm.