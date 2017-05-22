Gate Fire evacuees return to campground as fire dies down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMUL, Calif. - Humidity levels swelled and the cooling trend gave fire crews just enough relief to get a handle on the Gate Fire that scorched over 2,056 acres near Jamul, Cal Fire officials reported Monday evening.

The blaze, which erupted late Saturday morning near state Route 94 and Otay Truck Trail in the Dulzura area, spread rapidly over dry, grassy terrain, prompting evacuations of homes and a campground in surrounding back-country areas.

Arson investigators began a criminal investigation into the origin of the fire with their focus trending toward a video posted to Instagram. The video shows four people near a shooting range start running away from a fast-moving brush fire.

The person who posted the images is cooperating with officials, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

By Monday evening, all evacuation orders were lifted and roads were reopened.

Residents who were evacuated from the Pio Pico Campgrounds were allowed to return to their RVs and trailers. None of the property was damaged, but the water in the area had been shut off.

Fire crews planned to have the Gate Fire fully contained by Tuesday.

The only known injury related to the fire occurred when a car struck a Chula Vista police officer who was directing traffic near the perimeter of the blaze. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of serious trauma.