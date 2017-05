SAN DIEGO – A brush fire has been reported in the Cowles Mountain area, off Mission Gorge Road and Golfcrest Drive in Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No homes have been evacuated as of 5 p.m.

Ten acres of brush had burned as of 5:15 p.m.

Mission trails regional park fire May 24 @fox5sandiego A post shared by Chuck Melber Jr. (@chuck_this_out) on May 22, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

