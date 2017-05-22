Audi gets faster with best-selling SUV

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia – Audi took the wildly successful Q5 small SUV and turned it into a performance SUV that I would be proud to have in my driveway.

The SQ5 is really a sports car that rides a little higher off the ground.

Under the hood, they increased the engine from a 4 cylinder to a 6 cylinder and gave it a turbo just to make it fun. The 3 liter 354 HP engine allows the SQ5 to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds.

This second generation SQ5 comes with the option of a sport adaptive air suspension. I am amazed how easy to drive the new SQ5 is. The eight gears allow quick sporty shift while maximizing fuel economy.

And don’t forget that the SQ5 comes with Audi’s Quattro system, which is their term for AWD. A nice exterior touch is the aluminum optic exterior side mirrors, and S-model rear roof spoiler. Sculpted, three-dimensional LED headlights flow in harmony with the clamshell hood to the wider horizontal rear of the vehicle and LED taillights with dynamic turn signals.

The brand new Audi SQ5 starts at just over $54,000 the best fuel economy you will get is 24 miles per gallon on the highway.