SAN DIEGO – A drone flying around Petco Park during the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday crashed into the stands.

FOX Sports showed video of the rogue drone moving around the Major League Baseball stadium. It eventually crashed into the stands – next to a man sitting in a seat located in the upper deck.

Drone invades @Dbacks – @Padres​ game and makes a crash landing in the stands. pic.twitter.com/OaOcPTACLM — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 21, 2017

The game announcers can be heard saying that the drone appeared to be illegally flying in the ballpark.

The Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 5-1.