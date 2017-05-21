× Driver killed after crashing into cinder block wall in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE – The driver of a speeding green Honda Accord was killed Saturday when he lost control of the car and crashed into the cinder block fence of a Lemon Grove residence, authorities said.

It happened about 3:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Road, according to San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Jorge Dueno.

The man in his late 20s was ejected upon impact when his door flew open and he was not wearing a seatbelt, Dueno said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The primary collision factor in this collision is believed to be excessive speed,” the sergeant said.