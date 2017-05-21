× Coronado Bridge closes Sunday morning for run/walk event

SAN DIEGO – One of the rare times when pedestrians are allowed on the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge is Sunday with an event to raise funds for Navy morale, recreation and welfare programs.

The 31st annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in downtown. The runners will head-off first, followed by the walkers.

The route will take participants across the bridge, which offers sweeping views of San Diego Bay and the Pacific Ocean, Coronado, Point Loma and downtown.

The four-mile route will end at Tidelands Park in Coronado, where free shuttles will transport walkers back to the hotel. The event also includes a T- shirt giveaway, an expo and live music, according to organizers.