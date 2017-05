SAN DIEGO – San Diego lifeguards had to carry an injured woman out of Black’s Beach Sunday.

The 23-year-old woman suffered a leg injury at the beach below the Torrey Pines Gliderport around 6 p.m.

It took at least six rescuers to carry the woman on a stretcher. San Diego Lifeguards posted a picture of it on their Twitter account.

She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Lifeguards did not disclose how the woman injured her leg.