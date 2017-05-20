Man dies after being stunned with Tasers by deputies

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A combative suspect who got into an altercation with sheriff’s deputies Saturday morning and was stunned twice with a Taser became unresponsive while being treated by paramedics at the scene and later died at a hospital, according to detectives.

Deputies from the Lemon Grove substation received multiple 911 calls at 8:15 a.m. from residents at a townhome complex at 8186 Lemon Grove Way, according to Lt. Kenn Nelson of the Sheriff’s homicide detail.

“Callers reported that an adult African American male, who was not a resident of the complex, was seen jumping fences into the residents’ backyards and attempting to gain entry into the townhomes,” Nelson said. “The callers also said the suspect was acting as if he were under the influence of drugs.”

Deputies found the unidentified 54-year-old suspect in a patio area of the complex and ordered him multiple times to lie on the ground, but he refused. Both deputies deployed their Tasers, each striking the suspect. The suspect went to the ground but continued to ignore commands to comply and attempted to stand again, according to Nelson.

“A second round of Taser was deployed with the same minimal effect,” Nelson said. “Deputies engaged the suspect and were able to eventually wrestle the suspect into submission and place him into handcuffs.”

As part of department protocol, paramedics were called to evaluate the suspect. The suspect was alert and continued to struggle with deputies, officials said. Once the paramedics began treating the suspect, he became unresponsive and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

“While on the way to the hospital, CPR was initiated on the suspect.” Nelson said. “Medical intervention was continued at the hospital but unfortunately the suspect passed away shortly before noon.”

The name of the suspect was being withheld pending the notification of his family. A cause and manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s homicide detail at 858-974-2321 or after hours at 858-565-5200.