High school teacher runs 100 miles to fight cancer

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- La Jolla High School teacher and swim coach Tom Atwell gives his all in the fight against cancer.

“I’m cancer free right now," says Atwell, a three-time cancer survivor.

It's what motivates him to hit the school track for a 100-mile run – to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

Atwell just did it again for the eighth time.

“Every 100 miles is a challenge of its own, no matter what," says the teacher.

Atwell started late Thursday night and finished about 17 hours later Friday afternoon. Throughout his run students joined him on the track.

His wife is also a cancer survivor.

“I’m just really proud of him. It's his life-long endeavor to raise money and awareness," says Utahna Atwell.

A big group of students joined Atwell for the final few laps -- ending with cheers and high-fives.

The goal was to raise $10,000 for the Relay For Life campaign.

“It’s a dreadful disease. I’ve seen it impact so many students and their parents. I’m not a scientist. I can just get out here and run for a long time -- try to make a little bit of a difference," says Atwell.