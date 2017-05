× Crews battling fast-spreading ‘Gate Fire’ in East County

JAMUL, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving vegetation fire near Jamul along state Route 94 and Otay Lakes Road, according Cal Fire.

#GateFire [update] Fire is currently 100 ac, dangerous rate of spread. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 20, 2017

Crews were called to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. when the blaze, now named the “Gate Fire”, was reported at just 10 acres. It quickly spread and within 45 minutes had scorched more than 100 acres.

