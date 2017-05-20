Chula Vista police officer hit while directing traffic away from ‘Gate Fire’

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista police officer who was directing traffic near the Gate Fire was hit by a car and seriously injured Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The two-and-a-half year veteran of the department was on foot at the intersection of Otay Lakes Road and Wueste Road at about 2:30 p.m. when he was hit. The street was closed to keep traffic away from the Gate Fire, which was at 500 acres and growing fast Saturday afternoon.

The officer, whose name was not released, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital trauma center, according to police.

The driver who struck the officer was not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.