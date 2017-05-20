× 61-year-old Carlsbad woman leads police on pursuit

CARLSBAD – A 61-year-old Carlsbad woman who led police on a pursuit was cited and released to a medical facility, according to authorities.

Two Carlsbad police officers attempted to stop a white Range Rover shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on Calle Barcelona and Paseo Avellano for a vehicle code violation, according to Lt. Jeffery Smith.

“The vehicle failed to stop for the officers after they activated their emergency lights and siren,” Smith said. “The vehicle led officers on a pursuit and came to a stop on the off-ramp of northbound Interstate 5 at La Costa Avenue.”

Officers deployed a tire deflation device under the vehicle.

“The vehicle began to move again where it subsequently ran over the device causing all its tires to deflate,” Smith said. “The female driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken into custody.”

Emilie Manley, 61, of Carlsbad was cited and released for a misdemeanor violation of failure to yield to an emergency police vehicle. She was released to the care of a local medical facility, Smith said.