$3.1M lottery ticket sold in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A ticket with five numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a liquor store in Chula Vista and is worth $3,116,434.

Four other tickets were sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number — two in New Jersey and one each in Massachusetts and Virginia. They are each worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing will grow to $50 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 1, 4, 5, 24, 30 and the Mega number was 1. The estimated jackpot was $43 million.

The drawing was the sixth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 258,890,850, according to the Mega Millions website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 14.71.