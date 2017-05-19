WB I-8 lanes at I-5 interchange to be closed Sunday, Monday nights

SAN DIEGO — All lanes of westbound Interstate 8 at the Interstate 5/Rosecrans Street interchange will be closed Sunday and Monday night for pavement work.

Drivers will have to take alternate routes between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. A detour will take drivers on westbound I-8 to the northbound I-5 connector ramp, then to the Sea World Drive off-ramp and then west on SeaWorld Drive to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

The connector ramps to northbound and southbound I-5, along with access to Rosecrans Street, will remain open.