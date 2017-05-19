SD community colleges graduate record number of students

SAN DIEGO — Commencement ceremonies are scheduled to be held Friday at Cal State San Marcos and the San Diego Community College District.

Separate graduation events will be held for the CSUSM College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral and Social Sciences at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. More than 3,300 students will receive their degrees during a weekend of ceremonies at the North County campus.

According to the school, 54 percent will be the first in their families to earn a four-year degree, and 38 percent are minorities.

Ceremonies will continue Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. for the College of Business Administration, at 1 p.m. for the College of Science and Mathematics, and 4 p.m. for the College of Education, Health and Human Services. The events will be held at the school’s track and field stadium.

A record 11,365 degrees and certificates will be awarded to graduates over the next week at San Diego community colleges.

The ceremonies begin Friday at 1 p.m. at Miramar College. Veronica Hughes, a formerly homeless mother of three who lived out of her car for a time, will be the student speaker.

Mesa College will hold its graduation Saturday at 3 p.m. at the University of San Diego. City College’s commencement is set for May 26.

The Scripps Research Institute graduate program will celebrate its 25th commencement ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Friday, conferring PhDs in biological and chemical sciences on 16 graduates.