Hillcrest, CA- Thirty-four year-old trainer Jose Cital of Cital Boxing once lived in a canyon behind his high school because of, as he says, some bad decisions. Through boxing, he turned his life around in hopes of making his mom, who raised him as a single mother, proud.

Now, he looks to become the only San Diego native with multiple world champion fighters. If his fighter Jose Uzcategui wins the IBF SUper Middleweight World Title on May 20th, Cital will make San Diego sports history.