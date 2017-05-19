Man arrested after shooting at sister’s boyfriend, cops say

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 25-year-old man was jailed Friday for allegedly shooting at his sister’s boyfriend outside an apartment in El Cajon.

Joseph Bollacker of El Cajon chased his sister’s boyfriend out of an apartment the siblings share on South Johnson Avenue near West Washington Avenue and into the parking lot, apparently following some type of altercation shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub said. A motive for the attack was not immediately disclosed.

Bollacker allegedly fired three bullets at the victim, but he was not struck. However, two parked vehicles were damaged by gunfire, Taub said.

Officers sent to investigate reports of a shooting arrested Bollacker on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the lieutenant.