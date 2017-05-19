East County bait and tackle shop tries to recover after burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- Two burglars remain on the run two months after breaking into a Santee bait and tackle shop.

Their getaway vehicle was left, with the damaged merchandise still inside, after the pair broke into Hook'd Bait and Tackle on Mission Gorge Road one early morning in March, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s office.

"They definitely cased the place. They were in and out in about five minutes. They knew how to disarm the alarm and they only stole high-end items," said store employee Joe Heintz.

A description of the suspects is still not available.