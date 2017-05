× Brush fire threatens structures near I-15 in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Crews have halted the spread of that roughly five-acre brush fire off Deer Springs Road and Interstate 15 in the Escondido area, according to Cal Fire.

Three structures remain potentially threatened, however, the state agency reports.

#SpringIC [update] Forward rate of spread stopped at 5 acres, 3 structures remain threatened, 9 engines, 4 handcrews, aircraft, PIO at scene — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 19, 2017

The smoke over northern Escondido was from a small contained brush fire. Allied police & fire agencies responded to assist #EscondidoPolice pic.twitter.com/GXKBV0fRJe — Escondido Police (@EscondidoPolice) May 19, 2017

Check back for details on this developing story.