Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy abducted in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — An Amber Alert was issued Friday after an infant was abducted by a 30-year-old man in the San Francisco area.

The alert was initially activated shortly after 2 p.m. in the Bay Area and just before 6 p.m. was extended to Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, KTLA reported.

The 1-year-old boy, Makai Bangoura, was taken by a man who may be suicidal and was last seen driving a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with California license plate No. 5SEY238, according to California Highway Patrol.

The man has been identified as Jason Lam, who officials say is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Bangoura is described as black, 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Lam should not be approached without law enforcement coordination, officials said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.