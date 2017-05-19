$4M bail set for woman accused in murder of Alpine man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. – The woman accused of fatally shooting an Alpine man on the Viejas Indian Reservation pleaded not guilty Friday to a first-degree murder charge.

Angela Meza, 47, is accused of killing 42-year old Lorenzo Alejandro Rodriguez. She was ordered held on $4 million bail.

“Mr. Rodriguez lost his life. The family is obviously devastated. Our office is committed to pursuing justice on their behalf,” said Kristi Gill, Deputy District Attorney.

Around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Rodriguez home on Viejas Grade Road. Inside, they found Rodriguez suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Paramedics tried to save him, but he died.

“He’s a good person. He didn’t deserve this, he didn’t deserve it,” said Desire Armendariz, who said she dated Rodriguez for nearly 4 years.

She called him a good person.

“He was everything to me, he was my best friend. He’s gone,” said Armendariz.

She said her boyfriend was not in any trouble.

“He would have never thought this would happen. I would have never thought this would happen," Armendariz said. "It hurts, it hurts a lot."

Rodriguez leaves behind two sons, ages 7 and 16.

The initial call to the Rodriguez home was a report of a suicide. Investigators later ruled it a homicide and Meza was arrested.

Armendariz said her boyfriend had no connection to Meza.

“Nothing, nothing. It’s devastating. I don’t know what to think of it,” said Armendariz.

Investigators are still searching for connections as well as a motive.

“There’s a lot of questions we hope will be answered by the investigation,” said Gill.

Meza does have a previous record involving assault with a deadly weapon.

If convicted, she faces 65 years to life.