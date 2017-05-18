× Thousands bike to work across San Diego County, drivers beware!

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of San Diegans are set to take part in the annual Bike to Work Day Thursday, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments.

Volunteers will staff 100 pit stops countywide, offering T-shirts, refreshments, snacks and encouragement, according to SANDAG.

The pit stops will be staffed between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and some will offer extra incentives, like free bike repairs, tune-ups and breakfast.

Some of the notable stop locations are:

— UC San Diego, next to the Price Center;

— the San Ysidro Port of Entry, near the pedestrian crossing, hosted by Casa Familiar;

— Balboa Park, at Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street, including live music;

— Balboa Park, at the carousel, hosted by the San Diego Zoo and city of San Diego Parks and Recreation, with appearances by animals;

— the Sharp Healthcare campus at 3075 Health Center Drive, near the Outpatient Pavilion, with music and free massages; and

— Qualcomm, 5717 Pacific Center Blvd., where breakfast burritos, fruit and coffee will be served.

Councilman Chris Ward is scheduled to lead a group ride in downtown San Diego. Riders can meet at 7 a.m. at 401 B St., with departure set for 15 minutes later.

Drivers are asked to keep an eye out for the large numbers of bike riders who will be on the roadways.