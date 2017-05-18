Threatening note, Snapchat posts prompt Rancho Bernardo High lockdown

SAN DIEGO – Snapchat posts and a note threatening with “shoot up the school” found in a bathroom prompted a lockdown at Rancho Bernardo High School Thursday, police said.

SDPD Capt. Stephanie Rose revealed three 18-year-old students were together on Wednesday when one of them posted pictures to Snapchat of airsoft pistols with a message threatening that “tomorrow it’s done.” Then, on Thursday, a note stating that a boy was going to shoot up the school at 1:10 p.m. was found in a school bathroom, she said.

San Diego police officers were called at 12:07 p.m. to check out the campus at 13010 Paseo Lucido. Poway Unified School District officials posted a tweet and an alert to notify parents and community of the lockdown.

Two of the students who posted the Snapchat were taken into custody and law enforcement reached out to the third student’s parents to talk to him.

A 16-year-old boy who messaged a 15-year-old student saying he hoped she would be shot was also taken into custody.

As soon as police determined no weapons were on the campus and the airsoft pistols were not guns, they told school officials to life the lock down, Rose said.

Students at adjacent Bernardo Heights Middle School also are being kept in their classrooms as a precaution, authorities said.

Rancho Bernardo High School Principal David LeMaster sent this letter to student’s families regarding the investigation:

“Dear Bronco Families, Our school is going into lockdown. There was a note found in one of our bathrooms with a concerning message. We have called San Diego Police Department and officers are on their way. We are going to stay in lockdown until we have more information and direction from SDPD. We will be keeping students in their rooms until the campus is determined to be safe. We will notify you with any updates.”

The lockdown was lifted around 1:50 p.m. as students were seen walking off the campus with their parents. Students who take the bus are able to stay in the library until 2:30 p.m. when the buses arrive to take them home, LeMaster said.

Bernardo Heights resumed their school day and the 3:15 p.m. pickup time remained in place.

