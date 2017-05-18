Neighbors want more patrols after shooting at Sprinter station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – A neighbor living near a Sprinter station in Vista voiced his concern over the lack of patrol officers following a gang-related shooting.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were still searching for a gunman who opened fire at a Sprinter station Wednesday night at the Buena Creek Road / South Santa Fe station.

Investigators said a gunman fired five rounds into a victim, hitting him in the stomach, shoulder and arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators consider the shooting gang related.

The shooting has residents who live near the station upset, including Paul Lambert.

“One of those bullets could have come up here and gone through my house,” said Lambert.

Lambert said there is very little law enforcement at the station.

“The Sprinter station is a problem it creates crime, drug dealing and especially a safety problem," he said. “I think they should have transit cops. It has to be continuous patrolling and arresting to clean this up, it’s an area that really needs to be cleaned up."

Lambert said initially when the station was built, transit police were included in the original presentation by the county.

“They said they were going to do that and they never did,” said Lambert.

North County Transit District released a statement regarding transit officers.

“We have code enforcement officers employed by NCTD as well as the agreement with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department to aid in patrolling ALL Sprinter stations.”

“I know a lot of people get transportation through the Sprinter that can’t afford a car, but the problem is down at the Sprinter station,” said Lambert.

Lambert said 20 years ago he moved from Burbank to the serene, hill top Vista neighborhood to escape such problems.

“That was before they built that station. This was paradise up here, it really was,” said Lambert.

Now, he’s wondering if he should leave and he said he’s not the only one.

“I talked to my neighbors and they have the same feeling about this,” said Lambert. “This station is the worst thing that could have happened to us right here, the worst.”