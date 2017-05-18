Fundraiser held for family of pregnant woman killed in Mother’s Day crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. -- Ramona residents hosted a BBQ Thursday to benefit the family of a pregnant woman who was killed in a crash on Mother's Day.

Anthony Andrews of A&S Catering is sponsoring the event at 1158 Main Street.

All of the proceeds will go to Foderingham's family.

Andrew Dorian Milonis, 44, pleaded not guilty Wednesday during his arraignment to the charges, which also include DUI and hit-and-run. His bail was increased to $3 million, and he faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted.

Milonis was heading east on San Vicente Road when his 2011 GMC Yukon pickup rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart near Arena Drive about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact sent the car veering into a center median, where it struck a tree, fatally injuring the driver, 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham, who was eight months pregnant. The Ramona resident and her unborn daughter were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Milonis allegedly fled following the collision, then abandoned his vehicle about a mile away and called for a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar on Main Street, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said. Deputies found him at the tavern about an hour later and arrested him.

Chris Fondo, the victim's husband, said he was driving in another car in front of his wife when the crash happened.

The couple was married less than a year. Foderingham had two boys from a previous relationship and are now Fondo's stepsons.

