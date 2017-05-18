Fire destroys active duty sailor’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMUL, Calif. - A sailor and his two young children lost everything they own after a fire broke out at their trailer in a Jamul campground Wednesday.

The trailer turned into a massive fireball as everything went up in smoke Wedneday afternoon at the Pio Pico Campground along Otay Lakes Road in Jamul. Video of the blaze shows flames engulfing the vehicle.

People posted on social media that an active duty sailor, his 3-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son lived in the home.

It's not known if the family was inside the home when the fire started. There were no reports of injuries.

Dale Arns was camping and witnessed the fire.

"Some rounds went off, a propane tank – it was fully engulfed. Things were exploding. It was sad," Arns said.

Management at the campground told FOX 5 they are taking care of the family as they try to figure out what to do next.

There was no word on how the fire started.