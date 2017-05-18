Family displaced following mobile home fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Four people were in need of emergency lodging Thursday following a fire at their Oceanside mobile home.

The fire on North River Road near Baker Street broke out for unknown reasons around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later and had the blaze under control by about 8:45 p.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The fire damaged the home’s kitchen and laundry room, and the remainder of the residence sustained heat and smoke damage. Fire officials estimated the fire caused about $150,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross was assisting the two adults and two children displaced by the fire with temporary housing, authorities said.