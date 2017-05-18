Chargers, Rams stadium construction to be delayed a year

SAN DIEGO – The NFL stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood will be delayed one year, it was reported Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the unusually heavy winter rainfall prompted the decision to delay the construction of the $2.6 billion stadium.

The construction project broke ground in November and the excavation phase was postponed due to the rainfall, the developer told The Times.

“The continuing rains really knocked us for a loop,” Bob Aylesworth, principal in charge for the Turner/AECOM Hunt joint venture that is building the stadium, told The Times. “It was a very unforgiving two months for the project. And speaking from a building perspective, it really couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

