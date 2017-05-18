WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 19 hurt in Times Square crash

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — One person was killed and at least 19 others injured Thursday when a car struck pedestrians in Manhattan’s bustling Times Square, police and fire officials said.

Social media images show injured people, a car upended at an angle and crowds gathered in the heart of the tourist hub.

Witness video shows the driver being taken into custody following the deadly crash. Police are working to determine whether the man was driving under the influence, sources told PIX11.

The incident is being investigated as an accident, a New York police official said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio are on their way to the scene.

President Donald Trump, whose home at Trump Tower is one mile from the crash scene, is aware of the incident and will be updated, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

Patsy Sciutto, who works in Times Square, said she was meeting someone for lunch when an announcement came over a loudspeaker that the building was on lockdown because of an incident outside.

Officers there told her there was an “unknown speeding car,” Sciutto said.

Times Square averaged about 360,000 daily visitors in April, according to a tally by the Times Square Alliance, making it one of the most visited locations in the world.

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

#FDNY confirms updated patient count at Times Square motor vehicle incident – 19 injuries, 1 fatality — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

One male in custody in the #TimesSquare vehicle collision.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.