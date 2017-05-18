Bus driver shot at Escondido Transit Center

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A bus driver was shot Thursday night at the Escondido Transit Center, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the station in the 700 block of West Valley Parkway, according to Escondido police.

Police said two men got into a fight with a third person outside of a bus parked at the station. When one man pulled a gun and fired at the person, the round missed and hit the glass of a bus window. The bullet broke apart and a piece hit the driver inside.

Police found and arrested the two men but were still looking for a third suspect. Officers also recovered the gun.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center. His condition was not known.

