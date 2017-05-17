Woman arrested for murder during suicide investigation

ALPINE, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies who were investigating the report of a suicide in Alpine ended up arresting a woman for murder.

Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m., someone called the Sheriff’s communication center to report a suicidal man at 31 Viejas Grade, west of the Viejas Indian Reservation. When deputies from the Sheriff’s Alpine Station arrived, they found the body of a 42-year-old man inside the home. The victim had an apparent gunshot wound, investigators said.

Homicide detectives were called to the home. They arrested Angela Meza, 47, of Alpine on suspicion of murder. Meza was booked into Las Colinas Detention Center.

The name of the victim was not released. Sheriff’s officials did not say what evidence connected Meza to the death, what, if any, relationship she had with the victim, or whether she was the person who called to report the suicidal man.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.