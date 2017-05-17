Video shows sharks swimming close to shore at Myrtle Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Several large sharks were spotted Tuesday in shallow water near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The video was taken by Cody Kinzer at the Garden City Pier, which is about five miles south of Myrtle Beach. Kinzer's video appears to show the sharks swimming together near a group of people.

Myrtle Beach Getaway posted the video on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:

The East Coast shark sightings comes a week after 25 sharks were spotted off the coast at Capistrano Beach in Orange County.

There have been several great white shark sightings in the area off the coast of Southern California since the beginning of the year. Just last month, a 33-year-old woman was attacked by a shark while swimming in the waters off San Onofre State Beach.