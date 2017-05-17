× New president of San Diego City College nominated

SAN DIEGO — The vice president of student services at San Bernardino Valley College was nominated to head San Diego City College, the San Diego Community College District announced Wednesday.

If ratified by the district’s governing board next week, Ricky Shabazz would start the job on July 11, succeeding interim president Denise Whisenhunt. The previous president, Anthony Beebe, left in May last year for a job in Santa Barbara.

Shabazz was responsible for leading the San Bernardino community college’s strategic initiatives, student support programs, various instructional programs and educational partnerships with K-12 schools and employers. He also opened a resource center for undocumented students making the transition to college.

“Dr. Shabazz has the experience and drive that City College needs at this point in its history,” said San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll.

“The Board of Trustees and I were impressed by his energy and record of success, as well as by his commitment to diversity at all levels,” Carroll said. “His excellent working relationships with faculty, staff, and administrators at his present institution and his student-centered approach to his work are characteristics that will serve him well at City College and in the district.”

Shabazz earned his bachelor’s degree in Native American studies at UC Davis, his master’s degree in educational administration and supervision, and his doctorate in education in educational leadership from Cal State San Bernardino.

He has also held executive positions at UC Davis and the Compton Community College District.