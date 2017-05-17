Mother of missing 5-year-old boy: ‘I will never stop looking for you’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – A mother of a missing Southern California boy made her first public plea Wednesday saying she thinks her 5-year-old son is still alive.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was reported missing April 22 by Ana Estevez, the boy's mother. She reported the disappearance after his father failed to show up for a scheduled custody exchange in San Marino, near Pasadena, KTLA reported.

Estevez told reporters during a news conference in Los Angeles Wednesday morning that she believed her son was missing his family and wants to come home.

"My son's disappearance is my worst nightmare. It has been 32 days, since I last hugged my son, kissed him or told him how much I love him. There are no words to describe how devastated and heartbroken I am."

The last confirmed sighting of the child was about 1 a.m. April 21, after the boy and his father left Disneyland.

The boy’s father, 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr., has ceased cooperating with investigators and will speak only through his attorney, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

